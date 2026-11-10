PCNPR Program Eligibility
Thank you for your interest in the post-graduate primary care nurse practitioner residency at the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center. This residency is designed for new graduate family/adult gerontology nurse practitioners with a commitment to serving our Veteran population.
When to apply:
- Applications will be accepted from: Dec 01, 2026- Jan 29, 2027
- Rolling applications will be accepted after this date, but an interview is not guaranteed
- Letter of Reference due: Feb 01, 2027
- Interviews will be tentatively conducted: March 2027
- Offer date: April 04, 2027
- Onboarding with Human Resources: May 1 - July 31, 2027
- Cohorts begin August 23, 2027
- Health status, immunization requirements, personal identity background check, proof of licensure, and obtain a National Provider Identifier (NPI) number no less than two months prior to start date. (June 25, 2027)
- Notice: If you are a current government employee, please contact the program director prior to completing your application. A conversion status change from employee to trainee, including changes in benefits, will be required to participate in the residency programs
How to Apply
PCNPR program mission:
The James E. Van Zandt Veterans’ Affairs Medical Center (JEVZ VAMC) Nurse Practitioner Primary Care Residency (PC-NPR) Program aims to prepare residents to meet the needs of an evolving healthcare landscape by equipping them with the knowledge and skills required to care for our rural veteran population.
- Bridge the education-to-practice gap by supporting novice Nurse Practitioners as they transition into safe, competent, and practice‑ready clinicians, using clinical evidence to guide provider role integration.
- Increase access to high-quality primary care for veterans receiving care in the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) by training nurse practitioners in a VA-based supportive educational program that prepares new nurse practitioners for full and autonomous care of all veterans receiving care in various healthcare settings along with enhancing recruitment and retention of Nurse Practitioners within the workforce.
- Provide new nurse practitioners with the support to transition to practice and provider role integration by having depth, breadth, volume, and intensity of clinical training necessary to serve as independent providers within the VHA healthcare system.
- Interprofessional collaboration and practice experiences with practice experience that address complex health care problems while ensuring high quality educational experience and fostering learner satisfaction.
- Promote the integration of scientific evidence into advanced nursing practice through evidence‑based teaching, lifelong learning, and completion of a scholarly project.
PCNPR program goals:
The Program will provide new graduate NPs with a 12 month long training during their first year of practice. Residents will serve in primary care.
- By the end of the Program, NP residents will demonstrate achievement of advanced nursing practice competencies, as assessed by Faculty using the OAA Nurse Practitioner Residency Competency Assessment Tool.
- NP residents will show increased confidence in providing safe and effective care throughout the year.
- NP residents will demonstrate increased utilization of scientific evidence to support advanced nursing practice.
- The Program will facilitate the recruitment and retention of newly hired graduate NPs.
- The Program will encourage the recruitment and retention of newly hired graduate NPs in the VA workforce.
Program Outcomes
- At least two-thirds, or 66%, of enrolled residents will complete the Program, barring unforeseen circumstances. This completion rate excludes residents who leave for health, family, financial, or job offer/relocation reasons.
- By the end of the Program, 66% of residents (2/3 of residents) who complete it will improve their total mean competency score from Month 1 to Month 12, by at least 1point on the OAA Nurse Practitioner Residency Competency Survey.
- By the end of the program, 100% of residents who complete it will show an overall improvement in preceptor and program director evaluations
- By the end of the Program, 66% of residents (2/3 of residents) who complete it will improve their total mean confidence in practice score from Month 1 to Month 12, by at least 1point on the OAA Nurse Practitioner Residency Confidence in practice Survey
- 100% of residents who graduate from the Program will complete a QA/QI project and disseminate findings through presentations either within the JEVZ VAMC (e.g., PC staff meeting, PACT education, grand rounds)
- At least 33% of residents who graduate from the Program will find employment as an NP in any sector (private, VA, other government, academia)
PCNPR program structure:
Program Duration
The Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency is a 12-month program during which the residents have 100% protected time to master the complexities of caring for Veterans.
Curriculum Model
The curriculum defines, separates, and integrates both classroom and experiential learning opportunities and consists of 80% experiential learning activities and 20% didactic learning activities.
Experiential Learning
The 12-month curricular program was designed using a four-phase model. The model consists of multiple rotations to a wide variety of specialty units and primary care clinics. Clinical rotations will be within the James E. Van Zandt Medical Center, inclusive of its surrounding Community Based Out-Patient Clinics (CBOCs).
Didactic Sessions
Residents will attend regular didactic sessions. Didactic sessions consist of a variety of academic/learning activities, didactic classes, simulation, and pre/post-clinical conferences for experiential learning and evaluation.
Interprofessional Collaboration
Nurse practitioner residents will collaborate with pharmacy, medicine service and specialty service along with ancillary staff as members of an interdisciplinary team.
Professional Development
Networking, collaborating, meeting new colleagues, and building relationships is key to professional development and career advancement within the program.
Scholarly Project
Evidence-based practice is a central tenet of the program and residents are deeply engaged in quality enhancement and/or system redesign projects during their training at VA Altoona, leading to improved patient and organizational outcomes as well as providing opportunities for scholarly presentations and publications.
NP resident requirements for the program:
Licensure:
- Current unrestricted RN license, & CRNP license (any state or territory)
- Current DEA
- Current prescriptive authority
- Current national board certification
- Family nurse practitioner
- Adult-gerontology primary care
- AANP or ANCC credentialing bodies
- Recent graduate from a master’s or doctoral degree from an accredited nurse practitioner program within 12 months of residency start date. This must be your first Nurse Practitioner position.
- Admission priority must be given to trainees who possess licensure and board certification at the time of program entry, the OAA Nursing Education Director may grant a “90-day grace period” to highly qualified NP residency candidate(s) whose licensure and board certification have been delayed.
- Candidates must provide written assurance that they will obtain licensure and board certification within 90 days from the start of the program. If a nurse practitioner resident fails to meet board certification or licensure requirement within the 90 days since the start of the program, the trainee will be terminated from the program
- If you are a current government employee, please contact the program director prior to completing your application. A conversion status change from employee to trainee, including changes in benefits, will be required to participate in the residency programs.
PCNPR program salary and benefits:
The stipend (salary) is reviewed annually and set by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA). Salary will be discussed during the interview phase.
- Eligible for full-time VA paid trainee benefits, including Federal Employee Health Benefits (FEHB) Healthcare (opm.gov), some medical plans offering limited dental coverage.
- Annual leave and sick leave accrual based on Federal Service Computation Date
- 11 paid federal holidays
- No weekends, on call or night shift duties
Health Profession Trainees are not entitled to the Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS), Thrift Savings Plan (TSP), Federal Employee Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP), Federal Employee Group Life Insurance (FEGLI), military leave or Paid Parental Leave.
PC-NP Resident Salary
Benefits and Pay
The per annum stipend for NP residents is established by OAA and is non-negotiable. OAA provides approved facilities with stipends, Federal Insurance Contribution Act (FICA) contributions, and health and life insurance premiums. The NP resident locality-based per annum stipend for 2026-2027 is $81,555.00 *
Leave Accrual
NP residents accrue leave based on their Federal Service Computation Date (SCD), comparable to Title 5 employees.
Sick Leave: 1 hour for every 20 hours worked per pay period
Annual Leave:
- If the resident has less than three years of eligible Federal Service, they accrue 1 hour of annual leave for every 20 hours worked per pay period.
- If the resident has between 3 and 15 years of eligible Federal Service, they accrue 1 hour of annual leave for every 13 hours worked per pay period.
- If the resident has over 15 years of eligible Federal Service, they accrue 1 hour of annual leave for every 10 hours worked per pay period.
Other Benefits
- 11 paid federal holidays per academic year (12 in years with an additional federal holiday for Inauguration Day), aligning with the federal calendar.
- Paid administrative leave to attend approved educational conferences and meetings.
- Health insurance coverage, starting the first day of employment.
- Per current federal regulations, temporary employees are not eligible for vision and dental insurance, Federal Medical Leave Act, or paid parental leave.
*Pay information accurate as of 11/3/2026
Review of dates for cohort 2025
- Applications will be accepted from: Dec 01, 2025- Jan 05, 2026
- Reviewing applications and interview date by Jan 09, 2026
- Interviews will be Jan 26-29, 2026
- Candidate will be selected, and offer made March 13, 2026
- Acceptance letter will need signed by March 20, 2026
- On boarding April 1-July 31, 2026, with Human Resources
Connect with our staff:
Julia Paronish-Ludwig, DNP, APRN, NP-C
PC-NPR residency program director
James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center
Phone: 814-943-8164
Email: julia.paronish-ludwig@va.gov
Leadership
Dr. Peter Silvestri-Wehr
Chief of Primary Care
Dr. Ronald Peterman II, PharmD, NCTTP
Assistant Chief of Primary Care & occupational medicine
Kelli M. Manippo, RN, MSN, ACNP-BC, ACNPC, CCRN, PCCN
Nurse Practitioner Supervisor of Primary Care
PC-NPR Program Director:
Julia Paronish-Ludwig, DNP, ACNP-BC, BSN
Primary Care Float and PC-NPR Program Director
Education:
Graduate: Gannon University (DNP), University of Pittsburgh (ACNP)
Undergraduate: Indiana University of PA
Presentations: Rashes, Common urgent care complaints and recommended work ups, How to create a CV, Workstyles, how to lead a journal club, How to take a history, PGX testing, Setting up a patient care presentation, Vaccine Jeopardy, Wound repair, Korean war, OIF/OEF, Persian Gulf war, Vietnam war, War related illness and injury study center, presumptive exposure
Clinical Preceptors
Rebecca Durian, MSN, FNP-C
Nurse Practitioner in Primary Care, CBOC Dubois, PA
Education:
- Graduate: Carlow University Pittsburgh PA
Undergraduate: California University of PA: BSN, Mercyhurst College: ASN
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Kimberly M Gorman, DNP,AG-ACNP-BC, CNL, CCRN, CNRN, TCRN
Nurse Practitioner in Primary Care, CBOC Johnstown, PA
Education:
- Graduate: University of Pittsburgh: DNP, Adult and Geriatric
- Undergraduate: University of Pittsburgh: Msn, CNL
Awards: Margorie Farabaugh NP scholarship, Aspiring young leader program, Excellence in caring award, The spirit of nursing award
Publications: Case report: Suspicious hematoma caused by rectal artery pseudoaneurysm, Knowledge retention of the traumatic brain injury guidelines at a level 1 trauma center, How much education is enough? One unit’s approach to bereavement, Care of patients with a ventriculostomy, Facial fractures, Falls
Poster Presentations: Cortrak advanced technology for enternal feeding, E-TOPICS (Electronic transmission of patient care and information for the surgical patient). ATSPA: improving complications with protocol-driven care in adult traumatic brain injury patients by implementing an electronic clinical compliance monitoring tool, NTI: National teaching institute improving the bereavement process in the ICU, TCAA: The implementation of a multidisciplinary transition of care process: Utilizing an electronic platform through the surgical services & beyond, TQIP: A multidisciplinary approach to the electronic transition of patient information of care, Geriatric trauma patients: What makes them different?
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Nicole L. Hoover FNP-C, BC-ADM
Primary Care Float
Education:
- Graduate: Walden University, MSN, Family Nurse Practitioner
- Undergraduate: Lock Haven University, ASN, Registered Nurse
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Elizabeth Houser, CRNP, MSN
Nurse Practitioner, Primary care, Indiana CBOC
Education:
- Graduate: Carlow University
- Undergraduate: Indiana University of PA
Publications: Clinical challenges: Bruising, bleeding gums, nosebleeds in young college athlete, High on Bath Salts
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Amanda L. Jodon, RN, MSN, Alumnus PCCN, FNP-C
Nurse Practitioner, Primary Care, Women’s Health
Education:
- Graduate: Clarion & Edinboro University 2016
- Undergraduate: Conemaugh School of Nursing (RN) 2010, Liberty University (BSN) 2012
Presentations: PowerPoint on documentation for Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
Awards: Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Resident Program Preceptor of the Year 08/2024
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Kara Lechene, CRNP
Float Provider in Primary Care, Battlefield Acupuncture certified, Menopause certified practitioner
Education:
- Graduate: Penn State University
- Undergraduate: Indiana University of Pennsylvania
Presentations: Menopause presentation
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Sara Meese CRNP, FNP
Primary Care Provider Indiana CBOC and Women’s Health Provider
Education:
- Graduate: BSN, MSN-FNP, Chamberlain College of Nursing
- Undergraduate: AD RN, Mount Aloysius College
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Kelli M. Manippo, RN, MSN, ACNP-BC, ACNPC, CCRN, PCCN
Primary care nurse practitioner Johnstown CBOC, Women’s health provider, Primary care CRNP supervisor
Education:
- Graduate: University of Pittsburgh
- Undergraduate: Conemaugh School of Nursing & University of Pittsburgh
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Alicia Shedlock, CRNP
Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Huntington CBOC
Education:
- Graduate: Penn State University
- Undergraduate: Penn State University
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Shereen Weinzierl, CRNP
Primary Care Nurse Practitioner, Women’s Health Provider
Education:
- Graduate: Masters from University of Cincinnati
- Undergraduate: Bachelors from Liberty University
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Phil Yargosz
Primary care provider- M.D.
Education:
- Graduate: M.D- Drexel University College of Medicine -graduation 2016, Residency: West Virginia University -Internal Medicine
- Undergraduate: Purdue University – B.S. in 2002, University of Vermont- Post Baccalaureate certificate
Publications: Personality traits as a source of bias in medical student evaluations, Small molecule inhibitors of biofilm formation in laboratory and clinical isolates of candida albicans.
Alumni: Cohort I: 2023-2024
Sean Montler FNP-C
Education:
- Graduate: Saint Francis University MSN, FNP
- Undergraduate: Penn State Altoona BSN
EBP project: Battlefield Acupuncture’s Impact on Veterans’ Quality of Life
Current Position: CRNP Medicine Service
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Rebecca Watt, CRNP, FNP-C
Education:
- Graduate: Chamberlain University MSN, FNP
- Undergraduate: Carlow University, Pittsburgh PA
EBP project: Battlefield Acupuncture’s Impact on Veterans’ Quality of Life
Current Position: Polytrauma NP and Amputee Clinic NP
Alumni: Cohort II: 2024-2025
Madeline Boyce, DNP, FNP-BC
Education:
- Graduate: Messiah University
- Undergraduate: Grand Canyon University, Conemaugh School of Nursing
- Publications, Awards, Presentations: DNP QI project entitled “Outpatient Follow-Up After Rural Emergency Department Discharge: A Quality Improvement Initiative”
Current QI Project: Among outpatient nurse practitioners, registered nurses, and licensed practical nurses working within the Department of Veterans Affairs primary care patient aligned care team, what is the effect of an interdisciplinary difficult conversation simulation on staff’s self-perceived confidence scores regarding patient discussion of military sexual trauma?
Fun Fact: I have a dog named Penny, and her vet’s name is Dr. Penny!
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Angela M. Daniels MSN, CRNP, FNP-C
Education:
- Graduate: Saint Francis University
- Undergraduate: The Pennsylvania State University
- Publications, awards, presentations: Delta Epsilon Sigma National Honor Society
Current QI project (PICOT): In veterans diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) what is the effect of implementing a preventative tracking process on health outcomes?
Fun fact: Enjoy riding my Peloton, outdoor hikes, Thai food, and spending time with my son, Luke
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Kayla Kissell, MSN, APRN, FNP-C
Education:
- Graduate: Walsh University, North Canton, Ohio
- Undergraduate: The Pennsylvania State University
Current QI project (PICOT): In veterans diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) what is the effect of implementing a preventative tracking process on health outcomes?
Fun fact: I enjoy trying new foods and exploring new places.
Alumni: Cohort III 2025-2026
Jamie Hillegas
- Graduate education : Chamberlain MSN
- Undergraduate education: Chamberlin BSN
- Conemaugh school of nursing, ADN
- Publications, Awards, Presentations: none
Current QI Project: Assessing the efficacy of PGx recommendations
Fun Fact: I love to be outdoors and spend time with family.
Elizabeth Lechner
- Graduate education : Thomas Jefferson University
- Undergraduate education: Lock Haven University
- Publications, Awards, Presentations: FNP-C, Trauma Certified Registered Nurse, Pre-hospital Registered Nurse, Neonatal Resuscitation Program Certified. Thomas Jefferson University Sigma Theta Tau Honor Society, recipient of a UPMC Guardian Angel award.
Current QI Project: Assessing the efficacy of PGx recommendations
Fun Fact: I like to bake
Haleigh Millward
- Graduate education: Wilkes University: MSN-FNP
- Undergraduate education: Mount Aloysius College, BSN-RN
- University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, BS - biology
- Publications, Awards, Presentations: none
Fun Fact: At some point in life I would like to have a dog shelter specifically for special needs and hospice dogs
CCNE accreditation
The federally funded nurse residency program at James E. Van Zandt VAMC is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (http://www.ccneaccreditation.org).
Current Residents :
Amber Corio
Graduate education:
Master of Science in Nursing- University of Cincinnati
Undergraduate education:
Bachelors Degree of Nursing- Lock Haven University
Associated Degree of Nursing- Lock Haven University
Practical Nursing Certificate- Clearfield County Technology Center
Publications, Awards, Presentations:
MSN Capstone Presentation: The Role of GLP-1s in Substance Use Disorders: A Novel Pharmacologic Approach – University of Cincinnati 2025
Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing Member
Fun Fact: I also work as a pediatric Nurse Practitioner and in my spare time, I enjoy crafting with my children.
Krystal Little
Graduate Education:
Master of Science in Nursing (MSN), Family Nurse Practitioner – Millersville University of Pennsylvania, May 2026
Undergraduate Education:
– Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) – Western Governors University, 2016
– Diploma in Nursing – Conemaugh School of Nursing, 2012
Publications, Awards, Presentations:
– MSN Capstone Presentation: Integration of Technology-Assisted, Measurement-Guided Interventions for Anxiety and Depression in Adult Primary Care – Millersville University, March 2026
Fun Fact:
Outside of work, I’m a busy mom of three who enjoys staying active, spending time with my family, and cheering on my kids at their sporting events!
Christopher Waters
- Graduate education:
- Doctorate of Nursing Practice, Adult Geriatric, University of Vermont
- Master of Science, Biology, California Polytechnic University, Pomona
- Undergraduate education:
- Nursing Certificate, University of Vermont
- Bachelor of Science, Biology, California Polytechnic University, Pomona
- Publications, Awards, Presentations:
- Presentation-
- Ask, Advise, Connect: Smoking Cessation in Primary Care
- Publications
- Waters CW, Varuzhanyan G, Talmadge RJ, Voss AA. Huntington disease skeletal muscle is hyperexcitable owing to chloride and potassium channel dysfunction. PNAS May 110(22): 9160-5.
- Dickinson ME, Murray BA, Haynes SM, Waters CW, Longmuir KJ. Using electroporation and lipid-mediated transfection of GFP-expressing plasmids to label embryonic avian cells for vital confocal and two-photon microscopy. Differentiation. 2002 Jun 70(4-5):172-80.
- Dickinson ME, Simbuerger E, Zimmermann B, Waters CW, Fraser SE. Multiphoton excitation spectra in biological samples. J Biomed Opt. 2003 Jul 8(3):329-38.
- Jones EA, Crotty D, Kulesa PM, Waters CW, Baron MH, Fraser SE, Dickinson ME. Dynamic in vivo imaging of post-implantation mammalian embryos using whole embryo culture. Genesis. 2002 Dec 34(4):228-35.
Fun Fact:
I once won lifetime free coffee at a local restaurant by stacking 30 creamers vertically.