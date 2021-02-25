Volunteer or donate

Whatever your interests, Altoona health care has volunteer opportunities for you.

Below are some ways you can help. Other assignments not listed here might be available as well. If you’re interested in volunteering or have special skills to offer, please contact us so we can discuss how you can best help our patients. We also have special short-term projects from time to time. All volunteers must complete a background check.

Volunteer assignments are usually 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

Patient care

Adult day care: Help with patient escort, arts and crafts, exercise programs, and other recreational patient activities.

Help with patient escort, arts and crafts, exercise programs, and other recreational patient activities. Coffee program: Prepare and serve refreshments.

Prepare and serve refreshments. Escort: Escort patients to medical clinics, chapel, barbershop, recreation, and programs.

Escort patients to medical clinics, chapel, barbershop, recreation, and programs. Food and nutrition: Help patients complete or select menus. Open containers, cut food into bite-size portions, and feed patients during meal times.

Help patients complete or select menus. Open containers, cut food into bite-size portions, and feed patients during meal times. Front desk: Greet outpatients, guests, visitors, and patients' families, answer phones, and transfer calls at the information desk.

Greet outpatients, guests, visitors, and patients' families, answer phones, and transfer calls at the information desk. Library: Help the librarian, help patients use visual aid equipment, deliver books to patient rooms, and stock book racks.

Help the librarian, help patients use visual aid equipment, deliver books to patient rooms, and stock book racks. Medical clinics: Visit with patients and run errands.

Visit with patients and run errands. Nursing: Help the nursing staff with patient care.

Help the nursing staff with patient care. Recreation: Help with arts and crafts projects, play bedside games, help on field trips, show bedside movies, and help therapists with activities.

Help with arts and crafts projects, play bedside games, help on field trips, show bedside movies, and help therapists with activities. Speech and audiology (hearing): Motivate and encourage patients with their assignments.

Motivate and encourage patients with their assignments. Surgical waiting room: Greet families, serve coffee, meet with medical staff, and provide information to families.

Administrative

VA Point of Service kiosk: Pre-register and check Veterans in for their appointments. We need about 15 volunteers each day, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Minimum of 3- to 4-hour shifts at the main hospital in Altoona, as well as the Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) in Dubois, Johnstown, and State College.

Pre-register and check Veterans in for their appointments. We need about 15 volunteers each day, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Minimum of 3- to 4-hour shifts at the main hospital in Altoona, as well as the Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) in Dubois, Johnstown, and State College. Blood bank: Alphabetize paperwork and help with snacks.

Alphabetize paperwork and help with snacks. DAV transportation: Drive patients from their homes to VA medical centers.

Drive patients from their homes to VA medical centers. Office assistance: Type, file, answer phones, keep records, enter data, and call patients to remind them about appointments.

Type, file, answer phones, keep records, enter data, and call patients to remind them about appointments. Pharmacy: Help the pharmacist and deliver supplies to the patient care units.

Help the pharmacist and deliver supplies to the patient care units. Radiation therapy: Run errands and escort patients.

Run errands and escort patients. Radiology: Escort patients and file X-rays.

Where we need extra help

We always need more people to drive patients to their appointments at our medical center or one of our CBOCs. To fill this important role, you must have a current driver’s license and car insurance, receive mandatory training, and pass a physical exam.

Volunteer times, which can vary, are usually 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. We especially need drivers for Blair, Bedford, Cambria, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Indiana, Mifflin, and Somerset counties.

If you have questions about donating or volunteering, please contact the Voluntary Services program coordinator.

Phone: 814-943-8164, ext. 7141

In person:

James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center

Voluntary Service Office

2907 Pleasant Valley Boulevard

Second floor

Altoona, PA 16602