Amarillo VA Fourth Mission Blood Drives

The Amarillo and Lubbock campuses are both participating in VA Fourth Mission blood drives on August 26. These blood drives make a huge impact within our local communities. Your donation is truly the gift of life. Amarillo residents can participate from 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. and Lubbock residents can participate from 9 a.m. - 3:45 p.m. Both Coffee Memorial and Vitalant request you reserve a time to give blood (links are below). Blood drive is open to Veterans, spouses and the public.. Help us make a difference in our communities!

To sign up in Amarillo click here: https://bit.ly/3BBDGq3

To sign up in Lubbock click here: https://bit.ly/3AipUWS