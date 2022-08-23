Amarillo VA Fourth Mission Blood Drives
When:
Fri. Aug 26, 2022, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm CT
Cost:
Free
The Amarillo and Lubbock campuses are both participating in VA Fourth Mission blood drives on August 26. These blood drives make a huge impact within our local communities. Your donation is truly the gift of life. Amarillo residents can participate from 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. and Lubbock residents can participate from 9 a.m. - 3:45 p.m. Both Coffee Memorial and Vitalant request you reserve a time to give blood (links are below). Blood drive is open to Veterans, spouses and the public.. Help us make a difference in our communities!
To sign up in Amarillo click here: https://bit.ly/3BBDGq3
To sign up in Lubbock click here: https://bit.ly/3AipUWSSee more events