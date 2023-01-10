Dalhart VA Open House
When:
Thu. Jan 19, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
The Amarillo VA Health Care System is hosting a Veterans resource fair and open house at its Dalhart VA clinic on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All Veterans are invited to stop and learn about the resources they have earned, take a tour of the clinic, and meet our Dalhart VA provider and staff. Eligible Veterans will have the opportunity to enroll in VA health care on site.