Dalhart VA Open House

A new historic law called the PACT Act just expanded VA health care and benefits for millions of Veterans and their survivors.

Do you have questions about the new PACT Act benefits and health care eligibility for Vietnam era, Gulf War era, and Post-9/11 Veterans?

Join us on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. for a Veteran Telephone Townhall or on our Facebook at @VAAmarillo.

During this townhall, you can ask questions, speak with a Veteran Benefits Administration official, and more.

If you can’t make it, visit us at VA.gov/PACT or call us at 1-800-MYVA411 to learn more about what the PACT Act means for you.

