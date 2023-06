Amarillo VA PACT Act virtual town hall

PACT Act town hall

We’re extending and expanding VA health care eligibility based on the PACT Act and we encourage you to apply, no matter your separation date. Your eligibility depends on your service history and other factors. To learn more, join us tomorrow night from 6 - 7 p.m. live on Facebook for our monthly virtual town hall where the topic is the PACT Act.