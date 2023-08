Blood Drive - Lubbock VA Clinic

Help combat the blood supply shortage on Friday, August 25, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Lubbock VA Clinic museum area of the facility. All donors will recieve a $10 gift card from the donor rewards store and be entered to win 1 of 5 $5,0000 gift cards!

Walk-ins welcome or call 806-503-2403 to schedule an appointment. You can also visit vitalant.org.