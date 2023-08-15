Blood Drive - Amarillo VA Medical Center

Help combat the blood supply shortage on Thursday, August 24, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Amarillo VA Medical Center Kollmar Conference Room. All donors will receive a Boots & Badges T-Shirt!

Walk-ins welcome or call 877-340-8777 to schedule an appointment. You can also visit obi.org.