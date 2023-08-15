Blood Drive - Amarillo VA Medical Center
When:
Thu. Aug 24, 2023, 10:30 am – 2:30 pm CT
Where:
Thomas E. Creek Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Kollmar Conference Room
Cost:
Free
Help combat the blood supply shortage on Thursday, August 24, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Amarillo VA Medical Center Kollmar Conference Room. All donors will receive a Boots & Badges T-Shirt!
Walk-ins welcome or call 877-340-8777 to schedule an appointment. You can also visit obi.org.See more events