Blood Drive - Amarillo VA Medical Center

AMA blood drive

When:

Thu. Aug 24, 2023, 10:30 am – 2:30 pm CT

Where:

Thomas E. Creek Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Kollmar Conference Room

Cost:

Free

Help combat the blood supply shortage on Thursday, August 24, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Amarillo VA Medical Center Kollmar Conference Room. All donors will receive a Boots & Badges T-Shirt! 

Walk-ins welcome or call 877-340-8777 to schedule an appointment. You can also visit obi.org. 

