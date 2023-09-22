The public is invited to the 1st Annual Behavioral Health Community Block Party event Saturday, September 30, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Amarillo VA Medical Center and Amarillo College West Campus. This event is presented by the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, Amarillo VA Health Care System, Amarillo College, Northwest Texas Healthcare System Behavioral Health, and Andrea’s Project.

Come enjoy a time of fun and celebration as a community! The day will kick off at 8 a.m. with a special Flag Raising Ceremony sponsored by Northwest Texas Healthcare System Behavioral Health at the Amarillo VA Medical Center followed by a Memorial Mile Walk/Run around the medical center and a car and motorcycle show. The Amarillo College campus will have live music from Lindsey Lane and Touching Voodoo, food trucks, family fun, resource fair, pet parade, and more. There will be a special presentation by Dr. Traci Rogers on Human Trafficking at 10 a.m. at the Amarillo College Lecture Hall.

Who: The American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, Amarillo VA Health Care System, Amarillo College, Northwest Texas Healthcare System Behavioral Health, and Andrea’s Project.

What: Hosting 2023 Behavioral Health Community Block Party featuring family fun and more.

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where:

Amarillo VA Medical Center

6010 Amarillo Blvd W, Amarillo, Texas

Amarillo College

6222 W 9th Ave, Amarillo, Texas

Event Itinerary:

8 a.m. – Amarillo VA Medical Center for the Northwest Texas Healthcare System Flag Raising Ceremony

Police Chief Martin Birkenfield Remarks

Flag raising and moment of silence

8:20 - Amarillo VA Director Dr. Gonzalez Remarks

8:25 - Mayor Cole Stanley Remarks

8:30 - Memorial Mile Walk/Run

9 a.m. – Amarillo VA Medical Center

Car, Motorcycle and Tractor Show

First Responders activities for kids

9 a.m. – Amarillo College Campus

Vendors

Music

Food trucks

Family fun

10 a.m. – Amarillo College Campus

Lindsey Lane Band

10 a.m. in the Lecture Hall - Dr. Staci Rogers on Human Trafficking

11 a.m. – Amarillo College Campus

Lecture Hall - Dr. Staci Rogers presenting 'No Boundaries’ Brain Boot Camp'

12 p.m. – Amarillo College Campus

Touching Voodoo Band

Presentations in the Lecture Hall

3 p.m. - Block Party Ends