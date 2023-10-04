Welcome Home: 16th Annual Veterans Day Event

The Amarillo VA Health Care System will host its 16th Annual Welcome Home Veterans Day event on Saturday November 11, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rex Baxter Building at the Tristate Fairgrounds, located at 3401 SE 10th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79104.

AVAHCS is excited to announce the first in-person Welcome Home event since before the pandemic! ALL Veterans and their families, whether they are enrolled in VA health care or not, are welcome to this special event. Come enjoy a time of family fun, food, music, entertainment, and more!