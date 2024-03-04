Lubbock Welcome Home Veterans Event

The Lubbock VA Clinic is hosting its first in-person Welcome Home Veterans event on Saturday, May 4, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Exhibit Hall.

ALL Veterans and their families, whether they are enrolled in VA health care or not, are welcome to this FREE special event. Come enjoy a time of family fun, food, music, entertainment, resource booths and more as we celebrate your service!