Join us for this special event at the Ussery-Roan Texas State Veterans Home as the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall comes through Amarillo! This Traveling Memorial stands as a reminder of the great sacrifices made during the Vietnam War.

There will be an opening ceremony on Wednesday, March 27 at 10 a.m. Food trucks and resource tables will be available after the ceremony, and the wall can be viewed until 7 p.m. It can also be viewed Thursday, March 28 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. followed by the closing ceremony.

View our Facebook Page for the flyer.