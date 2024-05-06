Annual VA2K Walk & Roll Event

When: Wed. May 15, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: Cost: Free





The Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center is participating in the 14th Annual National VA2K Walk & Roll event Wednesday, May 15, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 6010 Amarillo Blvd W, Amarillo, TX 79106.

The Lubbock VA Clinic is participating in the 14th Annual National VA2K Walk & Roll event Wednesday, May 15, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lubbock VA Clinic, located at 3510 4th St, Lubbock, Texas 79415.

The VA2K Walk & Roll event is presented by AVAHCS Housing First Program and Employee Whole Health Program to encourage individuals to live an active lifestyle as well as support homeless Veterans through voluntary donations of non-perishable foods and clothing items. The community is invited to this free event that will feature an opening ceremony, 1.24-mile walk, family fun, food, activities, community resources and more.

While contributions are not required to participate, we encourage participants to bring items such as: new clothing, toiletries, non-perishable packaged or canned foods, sheets, blankets, towels, wash cloths, laundry bags, detergent, or bottled water. These contributions will be collected and distributed to local homeless Veterans.

HUD-VASH is a collaborative program that pairs HUD's Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) rental assistance with VA case management and supportive services. These services are designed to help homeless Veterans and their families obtain permanent housing and access the health care, mental health treatment, and other supports necessary to help them improve their quality of life and maintain housing over time.

Whole Health is VA’s program to provide Veterans and employees care that supports their health and well-being through the development of a personalized health plan based on their individual values, needs and goals.