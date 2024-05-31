Virtual Veterans Town Hall
When:
Thu. Jun 20, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Join us for a VIRTUAL Veterans Town Hall Thursday, June 20 from 6-7 p.m. AVAHCS will dial out to our Veterans to join via telephone or Veterans can join us via Facebook Live. AVAHCS will provide valuable information and our discussion panel will be ready to answer your questions! June is PTSD Awareness Month and our topics will include our Behavioral Health services as well as our LGBT Program for Pride Month.