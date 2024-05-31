Skip to Content

On Saturday, June 1, 2024, from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Amarillo VA Medical Center will undergo a planned network outage.

For a medical or mental health emergencies, dial 911. For the Veterans Crisis Line, please dial 988 then press 1. 

Virtual Veterans Town Hall

When:

Thu. Jun 20, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT

Where:

Cost:

Free

Join us for a VIRTUAL Veterans Town Hall Thursday, June 20 from 6-7 p.m. AVAHCS will dial out to our Veterans to join via telephone or Veterans can join us via Facebook Live. AVAHCS will provide valuable information and our discussion panel will be ready to answer your questions! June is PTSD Awareness Month and our topics will include our Behavioral Health services as well as our LGBT Program for Pride Month.

