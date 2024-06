When: Thu. Jun 27, 2024, 9:30 am – 2:30 pm CT Where: Second Floor Kollmar Conference Room 6010 Amarillo Boulevard, West Amarillo, TX Get directions on Google Maps to Thomas E. Creek Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Cost: Free





The Amarillo VA Medical Center is hosting a Blood Drive on Thursday, June 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the second floor Kollmar Conference Room. Walk-ins welcome or click here to schedule an appointment.