When: Fri. Nov 1, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:30 pm CT Where: Second Floor Conference Room 3510 4th Street Lubbock, TX Cost: Free





Help combat the blood supply shortage and donate blood Friday, November 1 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the second floor Conference Room!

Walk-ins are welcome or click here to schedule an appointment.

Other VA events