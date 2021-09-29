 Skip to Content

Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Amarillo health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

 

Ernest Asante

Lead Patient Advocate

VA Amarillo health care

Phone: 806-355-9703, ext. 7166

Care we provide at VA Amarillo health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
Last updated: