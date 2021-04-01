Locations
Main locations
Thomas E. Creek Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
6010 Amarillo Boulevard, West
Amarillo, TX 79106-1991
Main phone: 806-355-9703
Mental health clinic: 806-355-9703 x7430
Health clinic locations
Childress VA Clinic
1001 Highway 83 North
Childress, TX 79201-2322
Main phone: 940-937-8528
Clovis VA Clinic
921 East Llano Estacado Boulevard
Clovis, NM 88101-3807
Main phone: 575-763-4335
Mental health clinic: 575-763-4335 x1232
Dalhart VA Clinic
325 Denver Avenue
Dalhart, TX 79022-2711
Main phone: 806-249-0673
Lubbock VA Clinic
3510 4th Street
Lubbock, TX 79415-5346
Main phone: 806-472-3400
Mental health clinic: 806-472-3423 x2498