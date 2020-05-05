VA announces Dr. Rodney Gonzalez as new director of Amarillo VA Health Care System

PRESS RELEASE

May 5, 2020

Amarillo , TX — The Department of Veterans Affairs is pleased to announce the appointment of Rodney Gonzalez, M.D. as director of the Amarillo VA Health Care System (AVAHCS).

In this position, Gonzalez will oversee delivery of health care services to more than 24,000 Veterans living in 50 counties in the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles, and eastern New Mexico, and control an operating budget of approximately $288 million.

“We are excited to bring Dr. Gonzalez on board as the new director of the Amarillo VA Health Care System,” said Network Director Jeffery L. Milligan, Heart of Texas Health Care Network. “His sound leadership qualities and proven experience will be valuable assets for VA, the employees, volunteers and most importantly, for the Veterans we are honored to serve.”

A proven leader with more than 20 years of experience in health care, Gonzalez’ experience includes organizational improvement, multi-facility operations, and academic affiliations. Most recently, he served as the chief of staff for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, providing executive management for the Nation's largest and most renowned joint military medical center.

A combat veteran with deployments to Kuwait and Iraq, Gonzalez brings decision-making experience from the Department of Defense, where he has served in leadership and clinical roles including chief of staff, chief executive officer, and deputy commander for clinical services. A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, Gonzalez also holds a Doctor of Medicine from New York Medical College and a master’s in strategic studies from the Air War College University.



One of seven health care systems under the VA Heart of Texas Healthcare Network, the AVAHCS is a Joint Commission-accredited, complexity level 2 facility, with 44 operating beds and 120 Community Living Center beds. Key administrative support services, inpatient, outpatient, and specialty care services are based at the main campus in Amarillo. In addition, the health care system includes four Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Lubbock, Childress, and Dalhart, Texas; and Clovis, New Mexico.