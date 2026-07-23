Caregiver Support

Whether you and the Veteran you care for could use some help at home or you just need someone to listen, we're here to support you.

Learn more about caregiver support.

Emergency Preparedness

Emergency preparedness resources to assist Veterans before, during and after a tornado or other emergencies.

Learn more about preparedness.

Flu Fairs

The Amarillo VA Health Care System, including the VA Outpatient Clinics in Dalhart, Childress and Lubbock, Texas, as well as Clovis, New Mexico, offers flu shots to enrolled Veterans during scheduled clinic appointments and in special walk-in flu shot clinics. There is no charge for the flu shot and Veterans are reminded to bring their VA identification card.

Learn more about flu fair times and locations.

Homeless Veterans

This collaborative program between HUD and VA combines HUD housing vouchers with VA supportive services to help Veterans who are homeless and their families find and sustain permanent housing.

Learn more about the homeless veterans program.

Lung Cancer Screening Program

The Lung Cancer Screening (LCS) Program aims to improve lung cancer screening among Veterans, whose cancer often goes undetected until later stages, in an effort to connect them to clinical trials.

Learn more about the lung cancer screening program.

MOVE! Program

MOVE! is a weight management, health promotion program designed to improve the lives of Veterans.

Learn more about the MOVE! program.

Patient Discharge Information

Patient discharge information serves to help Veterans take control of their health after a hospital visit.

Learn more about patient discharge information.

Privacy/FOIA

An individual or personal representative has the right to request an amendment to their medical record.

Learn more about privacy/FOIA.

Returning Service Members

VA has developed the Transition Program to assist returning Combat Veterans get connected with their VA healthcare benefits and to help ensure a smooth transition from active duty to Veteran status.

Learn more about returning service members.

Town Hall Forums

Click here for recent slide presentations and Q&As.

Veteran Response Team

At the request of Law Enforcement, VA Police and VA Mental Health experts may respond to the scene of a Veteran in crisis.

Learn more about our Veteran Response Team

Veterans Transportation Service

The Birmingham VA Health Care System is proud to introduce the Veterans Transportation Service (VTS), a new initiative designed to offer comprehensive travel solutions for Veterans within the Birmingham VA.

Learn more about Veterans Transportation Service

Whole Health

Whole Health System is an evidenced based approach that uses conventional and complementary modalities to help you achieve your best health and life.

Learn more about whole health.

Women Veterans

VA is committed to providing high-quality services in a sensitive and safe environment for all women Veterans.

Learn more about our women veterans program.