Prior to his appointment, he was the Deputy Associate Director Patient Care Services at Amarillo from May 2024 to September 2026. The Amarillo VA Healthcare system is a level 2 complexity system with 39 acute beds, 120 Community Living Beds, 7 Mental Health Rehab Rehabilitation Treatment beds, and 4 community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs).

Throughout his career, he served in various capacities including the Acting Deputy Associate Director- Patient Care Services for the VA St Louis Healthcare system, Chief Nurse of the Electronic Health Record Modernization responsible for the overall Nurse Informatics programs within the VA St Louis Healthcare System. In addition, he served as the Chief Nurse for Specialty Outpatient Services at the VA St Louis Healthcare system, and oversaw daily nursing operations for the Emergency Department, Specialty Surgery Clinics, Dialysis Program, Oncology Service, and Infection Prevention. He began his nursing career as a Student Nurse Technician at the VA Tampa Healthcare System in 2005 and transitioned to his Registered Nurse role in 2007.

Mr. Holden is a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force from 2008-2017. During his military career, Mr. Holden deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan, and Germany in support of the Global War on Terror. He served in numerous nursing positions to include Med/Surg, ICU, Emergency Department, Forward Surgical Teams, Outpatient Clinics, and Flight Nurse Instructor. After his service, he joined the VA St Louis Healthcare system as a Clinic Manager for Primary Care clinics.

He received his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of South Florida, and his Master of Health Care Administration and Master of Business Administration (Project Management) from Grantham University in 2017 and 2019. He is currently a He is a member of the American Nurses Association (ANA) and holds a Nurse Executive Certification since 2018.