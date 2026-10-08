Darrell Raley was appointed Associate Director of Operations for the Amarillo VA Healthcare System (AVAHCS) in June 2026.

In this capacity, Raley provides operational oversight for Environmental Management Service, Health Administration Service, Biomed, Fiscal, Logistics, and Engineering—ensuring excellence in service delivery and organizational performance across the AVAHCS.

Previously, Raley served as Associate Director of Clinical Business Operations, directing clinical operations for Veterans in southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina, including the Hampton VA Medical Center and three community-based outpatient clinics. Raley also held the role of Ambulatory Care Operations Director (ACOD-GPM) in VISN 15 Heartland Network, where they managed clinical practice across seven medical centers and fifty-five community-based outpatient clinics.

With a distinguished career in the VA system since 2010, Raley began as a respiratory therapist in Oklahoma City, advanced to Chief of Respiratory Care in 2012, and transitioned through several administrative leadership positions, culminating as Chief of Medical Administrative Services in Wichita, Kansas, in June 2021.

A native of Oklahoma, Raley holds a bachelors degree in biology from the University of Central Oklahoma, an associate degree in respiratory care from Rose State College, and a masters in health administration from the University of LSUS. Raley is a graduate of the VISN 19 Leadership Development Institute and an active member of the American College of Executives (ACHE).