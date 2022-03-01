Amarillo VA Health Care System hosts VA Fourth Mission blood drives in support of national blood shortage

The Amarillo VA Health Care System held a VA Fourth Mission blood drive at its Amarillo and Lubbock campuses on Feb. 25 to replenish the blood supply in the Panhandle and South Plains region.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the country is amid an ongoing shortage of blood. To respond to this shortage, the Amarillo VA Health Care System is joining other VA Health Care systems by “rolling up our sleeves” to fulfill the VA’s Fourth Mission.

Dana Harwell, Advanced Medical Support Assistant at the Lubbock VA clinic, has been giving blood at least twice a year for 22 years, after nearly dying during childbirth. Multiple blood donors saved her life.

“I feel like it is my duty to give back after the birth of my daughter, who is now 22,” Harwell said. “I coded twice and was hemorrhaging. I lost a tremendous amount of blood, and it took several units of blood to save my life.”

This is a critical time with the pandemic creating blood shortages nationwide. According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds someone in the United States is needing blood. Every donation could potentially save up to three lives.

George Loomis IV, Chief of Police at the Amarillo campus, expressed that he gives blood in appreciation for the countless donors that saved his son’s life over the course of four years.

“My son was diagnosed with cancer just before his fourth birthday. During those years he required repeated blood products in different forms,” Loomis said. “Every time he needed some type of blood transfusion, he was never denied the donated blood he needed.”

The Fourth Mission blood drive was organized by the AVAHCS’ Center for Development and Civic Engagement team, who partnered with Coffee Memorial Blood Center in Amarillo and Vitalant Blood Center in Lubbock to support the community’s need to replenish the blood supply.

“Organizing these blood drives has been an amazing opportunity for us to assist our local communities in their time of need,” said Eddy Gallardo, Center for Development and Civic Engagement specialist. “Additionally, I want to thank all the VA employees, Veterans and community members who came out to support this cause – You made a difference.”

Approximately 75 people donated blood between both campuses on Friday.

“As leaders in the health care community, we have an obligation to step forward to offer this support,” says Dr. Rodney Gonzalez, Amarillo VA Health Care System Director. “By committing to support Fourth Mission blood drives at our facilities, the VA demonstrates commitment to serve Veterans and our communities during this time of national blood crisis.”

Due to the blood shortages across the nation, the VA is extending the Fourth Mission blood drives to assist with the replenishment of the nation’s blood supply. The Amarillo VA Health care system will host another fourth mission blood drive soon.

For the latest news and event information, visit the Amarillo VA website at https://www.va.gov/amarillo-health-care/ and follow the AVAHCS on Facebook @VAAmarillo.