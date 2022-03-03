Amarillo VA Salutes Veterans during VA’s National Salute to Veteran Patients Week

The Amarillo VA Health Care System recognized and honored Veterans during the 44th annual observance of VA’s National Salute to Veteran Patients week from Feb. 13-18 with several planned activities throughout the week to honor local Veterans.

The Amarillo and Lubbock campuses received heart-shaped donuts, VA ball caps, giveaways and more. They also had surprise visits from area mascots; Ruckus, from the Amarillo Sod Poodles Baseball Club; and Raider Red, from Texas Tech University. While Veterans in their smaller VA clinics in Childress, Dalhart, and Clovis received VA ball caps and candy treats as a token of appreciation for their military service and for choosing VA as their provider of choice.

“We are honored to be able to appreciate our local Veterans this week for the sacrifices they have made for our country,” said Dr. Rodney Gonzalez, Amarillo VA Health Care System Director. “Out of appreciation and reverence to the men and women who served, we salute those who have paid and continue to pay the price of freedom. We pledge to do all that we can to care for each Veteran’s health and well-being.”

The week’s festivities were organized and led by the Amarillo VA Health Care System’s Center for Development and Civic Engagement team, who expressed what this week means to them.

“This week, VA facilities across the Nation are honoring the men and women who are entrusting us with their care, and as such we reflect upon our obligation to serve those who have served us,” said Trisha Reid, Center for Development and Civic Engagement officer. “There are no words that can adequately express what their sacrifices have meant to the Nation, but we can take time to express our personal thanks with these small tokens of appreciation.”

At the VA, Veterans hold a special place with all the employees. These heroes are not just patients. Employees at the Amarillo VA Health Care System state they are honored to care for them and are very grateful for the opportunity to serve them.

“We should never forget that Veterans are the reason we get to come to work, get to hug our families at night and enjoy our freedom,” said Eddy Gallardo, Center for Development and Civic Engagement specialist. “I believe the activities we do all week for the VA National Salute to Veteran Patients show them that we do in fact salute and thank them for their Service!”

Freedom is never free, added Gallardo and states that the Amarillo VA Health Care System strives day in and day out to provide the very best health care to the Veterans.

For the latest news and event information, follow the Amarillo VA Health Care System on Facebook @VAAmarillo.