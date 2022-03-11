Lubbock VA celebrates first newborn of 2022

The Amarillo VA Health Care System’s Women Veterans Program celebrated the first baby born in 2022, during a celebration with the family at the Lubbock VA Clinic Feb. 28.

At just 6 pounds 10 ounces enter Wade Augustus Spearing, who was born on New Year’s Day, as the designated honoree along with his mother, Army Veteran Amanda Spearing.

While the Lubbock VA Outpatient Clinic doesn’t have a maternity ward, the 2nd annual first baby celebration was a moment to highlight the importance and value of the Women Veterans program.

“It’s an absolute honor to be a part of our Veteran’s accomplishments, and celebrate with Amanda’s family,” said Dr. Rodney Gonzalez, AVAHCS Director. “Another reason to highlight this special moment is to recognize the importance our Women Veterans Program, and the impact it can have to positively affect our Veterans and their families.”

After moving from Amarillo to Lubbock, Spearing learned about the Women Veterans Program through her primary care team at the Lubbock VA Clinic.

“The program did monthly follow up phone calls with me, and anything I really needed during my pregnancy they were able to directly send those items to the house,” Spearing said. “It’s a wonderful program and with the help of the VA it really helped get the ball rolling and get the assistance I needed.”

For the women’s health team, the maternity program is just a portion of the many functions they perform to aid women Veterans throughout the year. With care teams available in Amarillo and Lubbock, the program is designed to grow with the women Veteran population.

“Our women Veterans are a growing population and historically haven’t had a lot of programs created specifically for them,” said Carmen Weaver, Lubbock VA Women’s Health RN Care Coordinator. “It’s an honor to work with Veterans like Amanda and share in her celebration as a new mother. I also really appreciate the opportunity to make them feel a part of the VA team and give an acknowledgment that yes, they are a Veteran and deserve the same care that our male Veterans get.”

The AVAHCS Women Veterans Program provides a comprehensive level of primary, behavioral, and whole health services to female Veterans. To learn more about the program call 806-355-9703 extension 7037.