Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Amarillo Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Amarillo Vet Center - Clovis Located at Clovis VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic 921 East Llano Estacado Clovis , NM 88101 Directions on Google Maps Phone 806-354-9779

Amarillo Vet Center - Pampa Located at Pampa VFW 105 S. Cuyler St Pampa, TX 79065 Directions on Google Maps Phone 806-354-9779

Abilene Mobile Vet Center Phone 325-232-7925

Amarillo Mobile Vet Center Phone 806-354-9779

Las Cruces Mobile Vet Center Phone 575-523-9826

Lawton Mobile Vet Center Phone 580-585-5880

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.