Main location

Anchorage Vet Center

Address

4400 Business Park Boulevard
Suite B-34
Anchorage, AK 99503

Phone

Anchorage Vet Center

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Anchorage Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Anchorage Vet Center - Anchor Point

Located at

Veterans of Foreign War
72551 Milo Fritz Avenue
Anchor Point, AK 99556

Phone

VFW Anchor Point

Anchorage Vet Center - Homer

Located at

American Legion Post 16
2410 East End Road
Homer, AK 99603

Phone

Homer

Kenai Outstation

Address

43299 Kalifornsky Beach Road
Suite 4
Soldotna, AK 99669

Phone

Kenai Outstation

