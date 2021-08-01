Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Anchorage Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Anchorage Vet Center - Anchor Point Located at Veterans of Foreign War 72551 Milo Fritz Avenue Anchor Point, AK 99556 Directions on Google Maps Phone 907-563-6966

Anchorage Vet Center - Homer Located at American Legion Post 16 2410 East End Road Homer, AK 99603 Directions on Google Maps Phone 907-563-6966

Kenai Outstation Address 43299 Kalifornsky Beach Road Suite 4 Soldotna, AK 99669 Directions on Google Maps Phone 907-260-7640

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.