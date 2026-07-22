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Chaplain services

Chaplain Service offers inpatient and outpatient Pastoral and Spiritual care and counseling services. Chaplains, volunteers, and residents work together to assist VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System staff in the healing process of serving those who have served. We offer access to spiritual resources, improve the quality of life, and assist the spiritual development of Veterans their families, and staff.

If you are admitted to a VA hospital, you should be asked a screening question: “Are there religious practices or spiritual concerns you want the chaplain, your physician, and other health care team members to immediately know about?” If your answer “yes,” a Chaplain will meet with you. If you answer “no” or are just having a routine visit, you can ask to meet with a Chaplain at any time. It is always the Veteran's choice.

Spiritual and religious services

Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:

  • Bereavement (grief and loss) care
  • Comfort and counseling
  • Communion
  • Weddings

*All services are subject to staffing considerations.

Worship services

Patients, staff and visitors are welcome to attend worship and devotional services either from bedside (Chapel Channel) or  in the Chapel located on the first floor in room F-111.

Benefits

Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:

  • Faster healing
  • Greater coping skills
  • Reduced pain
  • Better quality of life

Meditation and preparation rooms

Prayer rugs are available upon request. 

Catholic mass

Monday - Friday:  11:30 a.m.

Saturday:  4:00 p.m.

Sunday:  10:15 a.m.

Recitation of Rosary

Sundays prior to Catholic Mass 

Protestant service

Sunday Worship Service:  9:00 a.m.

Devotional

Mon-Fri               9:00 am

Christian service on Acute Inpatient Mental Health Unit (AIMH)

Sunday Worship Service:  10:15 a.m.

Monday - Friday Devotional:  8:30 a.m. 

Thursday  (Educational) :  10:00 a.m.

Interfaith Chapel

Lieutenant Colonel Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center
Main hospital building
First floor, Room F111
Map of Ann Arbor campus

Contact Chaplain Services

During business hours

Office:   

Cell: 

After hours

 Inform your nursing staff or Administrative Officer of the Day (AOD)

Chaplains are available 7 days a week

Sunday - Saturday 7:00 a.m. -  5:30 p.m. 

On-call after normal business hours

 

Chaplain Biggins

Christopher Biggins

Chief of Chaplain Service

VA Ann Arbor health care

Phone:

Email: christopher.biggins@va.gov

Dominic-Joseph Castro headshot with U.S. flag

Dominic-Joseph Castro

Clinical Pastoral Educator

VA Ann Arbor health care

Phone:

Email: dominic-joseph.castro@va.gov

Chaplain Emeli

Edwin Emeli

Catholic Chaplain

VA Ann Arbor health care

Phone:

Email: edwin.emeli@va.gov

Chaplain Laslo

Cristian Laslo

Catholic Chaplain

VA Ann Arbor health care

Phone:

Email: cristian.laslo2@va.gov

More information

  • The full range of services that chaplains provide to patients at VA medical centers

  • Empowering VA chaplains to achieve excellence in meeting the spiritual healthcare needs of Veterans

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