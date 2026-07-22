Chaplain services

Spiritual and religious services

Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:

Bereavement (grief and loss) care

Comfort and counseling

Communion

Weddings

*All services are subject to staffing considerations.

Worship services

Patients, staff and visitors are welcome to attend worship and devotional services either from bedside (Chapel Channel) or in the Chapel located on the first floor in room F-111.

Benefits

Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:

Faster healing

Greater coping skills

Reduced pain

Better quality of life

Meditation and preparation rooms

Prayer rugs are available upon request.

Catholic mass

Monday - Friday: 11:30 a.m.

Saturday: 4:00 p.m.

Sunday: 10:15 a.m.

Recitation of Rosary

Sundays prior to Catholic Mass

Protestant service

Sunday Worship Service: 9:00 a.m.

Devotional

Mon-Fri 9:00 am

Christian service on Acute Inpatient Mental Health Unit (AIMH)

Sunday Worship Service: 10:15 a.m.

Monday - Friday Devotional: 8:30 a.m.

Thursday (Educational) : 10:00 a.m.

Interfaith Chapel

Lieutenant Colonel Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center

Main hospital building

First floor, Room F111

Map of Ann Arbor campus

During business hours

Office:

Cell:

After hours

Inform your nursing staff or Administrative Officer of the Day (AOD)

Chaplains are available 7 days a week

Sunday - Saturday 7:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

On-call after normal business hours