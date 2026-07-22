Chaplain services
Chaplain Service offers inpatient and outpatient Pastoral and Spiritual care and counseling services. Chaplains, volunteers, and residents work together to assist VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System staff in the healing process of serving those who have served. We offer access to spiritual resources, improve the quality of life, and assist the spiritual development of Veterans their families, and staff.
If you are admitted to a VA hospital, you should be asked a screening question: “Are there religious practices or spiritual concerns you want the chaplain, your physician, and other health care team members to immediately know about?” If your answer “yes,” a Chaplain will meet with you. If you answer “no” or are just having a routine visit, you can ask to meet with a Chaplain at any time. It is always the Veteran's choice.
Spiritual and religious services
Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:
- Bereavement (grief and loss) care
- Comfort and counseling
- Communion
- Weddings
*All services are subject to staffing considerations.
Worship services
Patients, staff and visitors are welcome to attend worship and devotional services either from bedside (Chapel Channel) or in the Chapel located on the first floor in room F-111.
Benefits
Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:
- Faster healing
- Greater coping skills
- Reduced pain
- Better quality of life
Meditation and preparation rooms
Prayer rugs are available upon request.
Catholic mass
Monday - Friday: 11:30 a.m.
Saturday: 4:00 p.m.
Sunday: 10:15 a.m.
Recitation of Rosary
Sundays prior to Catholic Mass
Protestant service
Sunday Worship Service: 9:00 a.m.
Devotional
Mon-Fri 9:00 am
Christian service on Acute Inpatient Mental Health Unit (AIMH)
Sunday Worship Service: 10:15 a.m.
Monday - Friday Devotional: 8:30 a.m.
Thursday (Educational) : 10:00 a.m.
Interfaith Chapel
Lieutenant Colonel Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center
Main hospital building
First floor, Room F111
Map of Ann Arbor campus
Contact Chaplain Services
During business hours
Office:
Cell:
After hours
Inform your nursing staff or Administrative Officer of the Day (AOD)
Chaplains are available 7 days a week
Sunday - Saturday 7:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
On-call after normal business hours
Christopher Biggins
Chief of Chaplain Service
VA Ann Arbor health care
Phone:
Email: christopher.biggins@va.gov
Dominic-Joseph Castro
Clinical Pastoral Educator
VA Ann Arbor health care
Phone:
Email: dominic-joseph.castro@va.gov
Edwin Emeli
Catholic Chaplain
VA Ann Arbor health care
Phone:
Email: edwin.emeli@va.gov
Cristian Laslo
Catholic Chaplain
VA Ann Arbor health care
Phone:
Email: cristian.laslo2@va.gov