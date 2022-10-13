2022 PACT Act Veteran Town Hall

2022 VAAAHS PACT Act Town Hall

The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022 expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substance. This historic new law empowers VA to provide generations of Veterans – and their survivors – with the care and benefits they have earned.

Please join staff members of VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System for an important Veteran Town Hall on Thursday, October 20th, at 10:00 a.m. to receive an overview of the PACT Act, how it will help VA serve Veterans, the new and expanded health care and benefits options outlined in the law, and answers questions you may have.

For more information on the 2022 PACT Act, please visit The PACT Act and Your VA Benefits.