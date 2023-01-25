VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System Hiring Event

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System (VAAAHS) is hosting a hiring event on February 10, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center, 2215 Fuller Rd., Ann Arbor, Michigan. The event is open to the general public.

VAAAHS is seeking several positions, including Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, Nursing Assistants, and Police Officers. Applicants for health care positions are highly encouraged to bring an updated résumé, 2 valid forms of government ID, copies of applicable licenses, certifications, and education transcripts. Well-qualified applicants may be given a start date in less than 24 hours.

VA recently earned the honor of being named one of America’s Best Large Employers in 2022 according to Forbes and one of the top 5 Best Places to Work in the federal government. VA offers one of the best comprehensive benefits packages of any health care system nationwide, including a variety of self or family health insurance plans, separate annual and sick leave banks, plus 11 paid federal holidays.

Any job-related questions prior to the Hiring Event should be directed to Dan Bursby by calling 989-372-5016 during normal business hours or by email at visn10hrall506@va.gov