Pop-up Food Pantry for Veterans

VA Ann Arbor Pop-up Food Pantry for Veterans

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System hosts a drive-thru food pantry at the main entrance of the LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center every first and third Thursday of the month. Food is available to the first 50 Veterans.

Veterans must bring proof of Veteran status, i.e. DD Form 214, appointment slip or VA card.

View other times for this event