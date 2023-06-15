Healthcare Hiring Event

VAAAHS is hosting a hiring event on June 27, 2023 at the LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System is hosting an in-person Hiring Event on June 27th. Were hiring for the following work units: Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, Nursing Assistants, Ophthalmology Health Care Technicians and more! Applicants for health care positions are highly encouraged to bring an updated résumé, 2 valid forms of government ID, copies of applicable licenses, certifications, and education transcripts.