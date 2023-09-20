Culinary Tasting Showcase

Join us in the Dr. Guy Stern Welcome Center on October 5th and 6th for a Culinary Showcase, where our VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System chefs highlight dishes that are not only delicious but also therapeutic.

Health and nutrition go hand in hand, just as medications and treatments do. We believe that a well-balanced diet plays a pivotal role in the healing process, and this event brings this philosophy to life.

The Culinary Showcase features a diverse array of dishes from savory soups to flavorful pastas. Our employees pull out all the stops to craft dishes that not only taste incredible but are also designed with the nutritional needs of our inpatient Veterans in mind.

Our employees' culinary creations are not just presented to the public; they are critiqued by their fellow colleagues. This peer feedback not only encourages teamwork but also helps in refining and perfecting each dish. It's a culinary competition with a compassionate twist, all for the benefit of our Veterans.

We firmly believe that food is medicine, and a well-balanced, flavorful meal can do wonders for the healing process. The Culinary Showcase is a testament to our dedication to providing the best possible care to our inpatient Veterans. It's a reminder that health and nutrition are inseparable, and the path to recovery can be as delicious as it is healing.

Event Details:

Date: October 5th and 6th, 2023

Time: 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Location: The Dr. Guy Stern Welcome Center, located within the LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center.

Don't miss out on our Culinary Showcase that celebrates the fusion of health care and culinary artistry. We hope to see you there!