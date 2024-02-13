Vietnam Veterans Day Breakfast and Resource Fair

Vietnam Veterans: Join us March 29, 2024 for our Vietnam Veteran's Day celebration. The event will be held in the Dr. Guy Stern Welcome Center.

All Vietnam Veterans are welcomed and encouraged to join us a for a small breakfast, learn more about the VA, and to catch up with other Vietnam Veterans.

LTC. Eli Ruesnik will pin Vietnam Veterans with the Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin during the event, if Vietnam Veterans are interested.