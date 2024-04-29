VA2K Walk & Roll - Ann Arbor

When: Wed. May 15, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Auditiorium 2215 Fuller Road Ann Arbor, MI Get directions on Google Maps to Lieutenant Colonel Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Annual VA2K - Helping Homeless Veterans & Promoting Health



Helping homeless Veterans and promoting healthy lifestyles are what the annual VA2K Walk & Roll event is all about.

The Annual VA2K Walk & Roll will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 from 11:00AM - 1:00PM. Kick-off will be at VA Ann Arbor Medical Center Auditorium. Join us for a day of wellness and fun as we work together to support our Homeless Veteran Program. We will have food for purchase, music, and games!

Check out our attached flyers for a full list of our VA2K event locations!