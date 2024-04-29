VA2K Walk & Roll - Ann Arbor
When:
Wed. May 15, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Auditiorium
2215 Fuller Road
Ann Arbor, MI
Cost:
Free
Annual VA2K - Helping Homeless Veterans & Promoting Health
Helping homeless Veterans and promoting healthy lifestyles are what the annual VA2K Walk & Roll event is all about.
The Annual VA2K Walk & Roll will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 from 11:00AM - 1:00PM. Kick-off will be at VA Ann Arbor Medical Center Auditorium. Join us for a day of wellness and fun as we work together to support our Homeless Veteran Program. We will have food for purchase, music, and games!
Check out our attached flyers for a full list of our VA2K event locations!