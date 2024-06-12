Skip to Content

The Transportation Navigation Hub (TNH) is a "one-stop shop" for your VA transportation needs

Call 877-838-5438 (877-VET-LIFT)  Monday - Friday from 7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.  at least three business days prior to your appointment. 

PACT Act Section 103 Information Session

When:

Tue. Aug 20, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET

Where:

Tecumseh American Legion

101 W Pottawatamie St.

Tecumseh, MI

Cost:

Free

