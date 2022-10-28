New VA Clinic in Howell Opens November 2nd

PRESS RELEASE

October 28, 2022

Howell , MI — VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System is opening the new Howell Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) on November 2nd, 2022.

The facility offers basic medical services to more than 3,000 Veterans in the Livingston County area that typically receive care at the LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center in Ann Arbor.

Located at 3399 E. Grand River Ave. in Howell, the nearly 7,100 square foot space offers 2 Primary Care teams with 6 exam rooms, a blood draw lab, social work, dietetics, and a pharmacist for Veterans in the area.

The new location was chosen based on analysis of the Veteran population around the Livingston County area. VAAAHS staff determined many Veterans in the area drove greater than 30 minutes for routine medical appointments.

The Howell CBOC becomes the 9th location of care in the VAAAHS network, joining 3 other facilities in Ann Arbor, and clinics located in Adrian, Canton, Flint, Jackson, and Toledo, Ohio.