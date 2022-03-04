VA ANN ARBOR HEALTHCARE SYSTEM HOSTING WOMEN VETERANS TELE-TOWN HALL

PRESS RELEASE

March 4, 2022

Ann Arbor , MI — VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System (VAAAHS) is hosting a Women Veterans Tele-Town Hall on Monday, March 7, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.



Any women Veterans may attend the virtual event via telephone by dialing 1-855-756-7520, ext. 79051#. The line will become active moments before the event begins at 6:00 p.m. Veterans will be given an opportunity to ask questions to the panelists within the one-hour time frame or leave a voicemail message and have a member of VA staff follow up with them.

“Women Veterans are the fastest growing population of Veterans we see at VA,” said Dr. Ginny Creasman, Director of VAAAHS and panelist for the tele-townhall. “It’s important that we keep an open dialogue with these Veterans so we can address their concerns and continue to meet their needs."

Dr. Creasman will be joined by the following women’s health care specialists:

• Dr. Naomi Kane, Psychologist, Mental Health Transition from Military

• Dr. Brandy Schumacher, Pelvic Floor Physical Therapy

• Linda Knobelsdorf, Nurse Care Manager, Maternity Care Coordination

• Dr. Steven Domino, Director of Women’s Health

• Cheryl Allen, Women Veteran Program Manger

• Terri Tocco, Assistant Director, Veterans Benefits Administration Detroit Regional Office

• Rhonda Lackowski, Legal Administrative Specialist, Military Sexual Trauma Claims.

