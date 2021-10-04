VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System opens new clinic in Adrian

PRESS RELEASE

October 4, 2021

Ann Arbor , MI — VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System opened a new Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) at 770 Riverside Ave in Adrian, Michigan, on October 1, 2021.

The 2,500 square-foot clinic will serve Veterans in Lenawee and surrounding counties. Services provided at the CBOC include Primary Care, Mental Health, Social Work, Dietetics and Blood Draw services to more than 3,000 local Veterans.

The site was chosen based on many factors including a demonstrated need to serve more Veterans in the Lenawee County area.

Veterans who would like to schedule an appointment at the Adrian CBOC should call 734-222-7160 for more information.

