Navigating the new My VA Health online patient portal

If you do not manage your VA health care online, you have no action to take and can continue to call in or go in person to receive the services you need.

We’re here to help! If you don’t find the information you’re looking for below, please call the My VA Health Support Line at 888-444-6982 or 888-444-MYVA. Customer service representatives are standing by and ready to help you 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Tips for accessing My VA Health

Do I need a new account?

To access the new patient portal, My VA Health, you will sign in as you do today for My HealtheVet at myhealth.va.gov or VA.gov. However, you must have a Premium My HealtheVet account, Premium DS Logon account, verified login.gov account or a verified ID.me account.

If your My HealtheVet account is not a Premium account, you will need to upgrade your account to use My VA Health. Go to www.myhealth.va.gov/mhv-portal-web/web/myhealthevet/upgrading-your-my-healthevet-account-through-in-person-or-online-authentication for a step-by-step guide on upgrading your account.

Where do I sign in to My VA Health?

You can access the My VA Health patient portal via: https://www.va.gov/ann-arbor-health-care/programs/electronic-health-record-modernization/

VA.gov: Users will be redirected to My VA Health at www.va.gov/sign-in

My Health e Vet: Users will be redirected to My VA Health at www.myhealth.va.gov

What web browser should I use to access My VA Health?

: Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox or Safari for the best patient portal experience.

How do I save My VA Health as a bookmark on my internet browser?

Visit the My VA Health website, then: On Firefox , select the star to the right of the web URL bar. Then select “Done.” On Microsoft Edge , select the three buttons at the top right-hand corner. Then select “Favorites.” Once selected, click to add this page to Favorites. On Chrome , select the three buttons at the top right-hand corner. Then select the “Bookmarks” button. Once selected, click “Bookmark this tab…” to save My VA Health to your bookmarks.



On Safari , click “Bookmarks” from the top menu, then click “Add Bookmark.” Click “Favorites Bar.” Click “Bookmarks.” Type a name for the bookmark and click “Add.”

How can I send a message to my VA health care team?

Log in to My VA Health. Select the “Message” tab at the top of the page. Then select “View and send messages.” Then select “New message.” You can search for your provider by typing their first or last name in the “To” field, which will begin pulling relevant results. Each result will include a VA location, first and last name, specialty and their affiliated team so you can choose the correct provider. Type your message and select “Send.”

What if I don’t remember my provider’s name?

You can find the name of your provider in the demographics section of My VA Health.

Select the drop-down menu in the upper right corner of the page, to the right of your name. Select “Patient Information.” The names of your VA health care team are shown in the “Medical Contacts” section at the bottom of the “Patient Information” list. If your VA health care team doesn’t show in that list, they may not have accessed your electronic chart yet. If that happens, you may contact the National MHV help desk at 1-877-327-0022 for assistance 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Tips for refilling and renewing VA prescriptions

How can I refill my VA prescription?

You can quickly refill your VA prescription by selecting the “Pharmacy” tab in My VA Health.

Log in to My VA Health. Select the “Pharmacy” tab at the top of the screen. Then select the “Refill” button. The “Medication Refill Request” confirmation screen opens. If the details are correct, select the “Refill” button. When the refill is submitted, a “Refill successful” message displays. The VA prescription also shows the date when the refill was requested.

If you do not see your desired VA prescription in the list, it may have expired. However, you can message your VA health care team through My VA Health messaging and request a renewal of your VA prescription.

Note: You must continue to use the My HealtheVet patient portal to request prescription refills or renewals for your medications ordered by VA providers from other VA medical facilities not using the new EHR.

How can I renew my VA prescription if I don’t have any refills left?

When you select “Refill” on a VA prescription with no refills remaining, the “Prescription Renewal” message window opens. Here, you can send a VA prescription renewal request to your VA health care team. In the “Prescription Renewal” message, you can indicate who you want to send the request to from the drop-down list by typing in the name of your provider. You can also type in the reason for your renewal request, quantity and any additional comments. After choosing how you should be contacted, select the “Send” button to send the renewal request to your VA health care team.

Are there other ways I can refill my VA prescription?

Yes. You can still request refills during an appointment, by mailing in a refill slip or using the automated phone system by calling 734-769-7100 pressing 1 for pharmacy related calls and following the prompts to refill a prescription or speak to a representation.