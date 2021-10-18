Flu Shots - Now Available

Fall is the start of flu season, and vaccination is the best way to protect against getting the flu, and to keep from spreading the flu to others. The flu shot is safe and effective, and you cannot get the flu from the flu shot.

Because the vaccine gets updated annually, you should get the shot each year in the fall, as soon as flu shots are available. Everyone aged 6 months and older should get the vaccine. We urge you to protect yourself and your loved ones.



Below are available hours for Flu Vaccinations for the Medical Center and Community Based Outpatient Clinics.

LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center:

Available now at any scheduled primary care appointment

Walk-ins (no appointment necessary) available 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday - Friday

Flint Community Based Outpatient Clinic:

Available now at any scheduled primary care appointment

Walk-ins (no appointment necessary) available 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday - Friday

Jackson Community Based Outpatient Clinic:

Available now at any scheduled primary care appointment

Walk-ins (no appointment necessary) available 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday - Friday

Toledo Community Based Outpatient Clinic and Drive Thru: