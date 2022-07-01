 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Locations

Main location

Anoka Vet Center

Address

700 East Main Street
Anoka, MN 55303

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Vet Center Main Entrance From 7th Avenue and Main Street

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Anoka Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Anoka Vet Center - Saint Cloud

Located at

Saint Cloud City Hall
1201 7th Street S
Saint Cloud , MN 56301

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Saint Cloud Community Access Point

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.