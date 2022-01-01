Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Arlington Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Arlington Vet Center - Fort Worth VA Outpatient Clinic Located at 2201 SE Loop 820 Fort Worth, TX 76119 Directions on Google Maps Phone 817-274-0981

Arlington Vet Center - University of Texas at Arlington Located at Military and Veteran Services (MAVS) 406 Summit Ave Arlington, TX 76019 Directions on Google Maps Phone 817-274-0981

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.