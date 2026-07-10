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VA Asheville health care

The Western North Carolina VA Health Care System is a Joint Commission accredited, tertiary referral, 1B facility that provides the full spectrum of health services to 49,000 Veterans residing in a 23-county area of Western North Carolina.

Locations

1100 Tunnel Road
Asheville, NC 28805-2087

Main phone:

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Charles George VA Medical Center

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Other services at VA Asheville health care

Stories

The Western North Carolina VA Health Care System is earning national recognition for its commitment to delivering exceptional care to veterans.

Primary Care sign and aerial view of hospital with mountains in background.

Events

When

Tue. Sep 22, 2026, 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

Where

Building 47 Basement, Learning Resources Hallway

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