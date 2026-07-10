VA Asheville health care
The Western North Carolina VA Health Care System is a Joint Commission accredited, tertiary referral, 1B facility that provides the full spectrum of health services to 49,000 Veterans residing in a 23-county area of Western North Carolina.
Locations
1100 Tunnel Road
Asheville, NC 28805-2087
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Manage your health online
Other services at VA Asheville health care
Stories
The Western North Carolina VA Health Care System is earning national recognition for its commitment to delivering exceptional care to veterans.
Events
When
Tue. Sep 22, 2026, 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET
Where
Building 47 Basement, Learning Resources Hallway