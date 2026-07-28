About Western North Carolina VA Health Care System

Our facility has proudly received the 2024 Best Overall Experience award, recognizing excellence in both patient and employee experiences at the National VA Customer Experience (CX) Symposium. For the second year in a row, the Western North Carolina VA Health Care System has been honored with a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, awarded in 2023.

Additionally, we received the 2023 VA Excellence in Patient Experience - Overall Best Experience Award, which showcases our commitment to outstanding customer service; we previously won this award in 2018. Our organization has also been ranked #1 for Best Place to Work based on the 2023 All Employee Survey results, improving from #3 in 2022, #2 in 2021, and achieving #1 rankings in 2020, 2019, and 2018. Furthermore, the Charles George VA Medical Center's Community Living Center has maintained a CLC Compare (CMS Benchmarking) 5-star rating for 15 consecutive quarters.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 4 locations in a 23-county area of western North Carolina: the Charles George VA Medical Center and 3 community-based outpatient clinics in Franklin, Hickory, and Forest City. To learn more about the services visit the health services page.

The Western North Carolina VA Healthcare System is an innovative care center within the Health Service Area (HSA) 2.1 in Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 2, originally VISN 6. HSA 2.1 in VISN 2 includes medical centers in Asheville, Durham, Fayetteville, and Salisbury in North Carolina; and Hampton, Richmond, and Salem in Virginia; and 38 outpatient clinics in North Carolina and Virginia.

Learn more about HSA 2.1 in VISN 2

Research and development

We conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major research areas include:

Infectious disease

Cardiology

Hypertension

Diabetes

Traumatic brain injury/post-traumatic stress disorder

Hematology

Surgery

Oncology and pulmonology

Pharmacy disease state management

Teaching and learning

The Charles George VA Medical Center has more than 50 academic affiliations that allow fellows, residents, interns, and students to train each year.

Our leadership also sits on medical advisory boards, like:

Blue Ridge Veterans Community Partnership

Western North Carolina Healthcare Network

Accreditation

The Charles George VA Medical Center is accredited by the Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs for its Human Subjects Protection Program. It was among the first research organizations to have its human research accredited.