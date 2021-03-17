About the VA Asheville Healthcare System

The VA Asheville Healthcare System provides you with exceptional care that improves the health and well-being of Veterans. Our teams work in an integrated environment that supports learning, discovery, and continuous improvement.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 4 locations in a 23-county area of western North Carolina: the Charles George VA Medical Center and 3 community-based outpatient clinics in Franklin, Hickory, and Forest City. To learn more about the services each Asheville health care location offers, visit the VA Asheville VAMC health services page.

The Asheville Healthcare System is an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 6 (VISN 6). VISN 6 includes medical centers in Asheville, Durham, Fayetteville, and Salisbury in North Carolina; and Hampton, Richmond, and Salem in Virginia; and 38 outpatient clinics in North Carolina and Virginia.

Learn more about VISN 6

Research and development

We conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all. Our Charles George VA Medical Center campus has more than 20 investigators and research coordinators.

Major research areas include:

Infectious disease

Cardiology

Hypertension

Diabetes

Traumatic brain injury/post-traumatic stress disorder

Hematology

Surgery

Oncology and pulmonology

Pharmacy disease state management

Teaching and learning

The Charles George VA Medical Center has more than 50 academic affiliations that allow fellows, residents, interns, and students to train each year.

Our leadership also sits on medical advisory boards, like:

Blue Ridge Veterans Community Partnership

Western North Carolina Healthcare Network

Fast facts

In 2018, we served 47,198 Veterans in our 23-county service area.

We had 1,942 full-time employees.

We received the Organizational Health Award in 2018 as the best place to work in the Veterans Health Administration.

In 2018, we had 338,184 outpatient visits, 8,732 emergency room visits, and 967 hospital admissions.

Accreditation

The Charles George VA Medical Center is accredited by the Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs for its Human Subjects Protection Program. It was among the first research organizations to have its human research accredited.

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports