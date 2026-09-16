Skip to Content

Leadership

The Executive Leadership Team serves as the guiding force behind the Western North Carolina VA Health Care System, prioritizing the best interests of Veterans while ensuring the well-being of the dedicated staff who serve our Nation's heroes.

Joanna Weber

Interim Executive Director

VA Asheville health care

A bald man with a beard in a blue suit smiles in front of an American flag.

Acting Assistant Director

VA Asheville health care

Ahsanuddin, Ashfaq

Chief of Staff

VA Asheville health care

Craig Holbert

Acting Associate Director

VA Asheville health care

Deputy Chief of Staff Douglas Huntley
Douglas Huntley

Deputy Chief of Staff

VA Asheville health care

An official portrait of Linda Bugg.

Associate Director, Patient Care Services/Nurse Executive

VA Asheville health care