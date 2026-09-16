Leadership
The Executive Leadership Team serves as the guiding force behind the Western North Carolina VA Health Care System, prioritizing the best interests of Veterans while ensuring the well-being of the dedicated staff who serve our Nation's heroes.
Interim Executive Director
VA Asheville health care
Acting Assistant Director
VA Asheville health care
Chief of Staff
VA Asheville health care
Acting Associate Director
VA Asheville health care
Deputy Chief of Staff
VA Asheville health care
Associate Director, Patient Care Services/Nurse Executive
VA Asheville health care