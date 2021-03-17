Mission and vision
The mission of the Charles George VA Medical Center and clinics is to make a positive difference in the lives of the Veterans we serve by providing compassionate, comprehensive, and quality healthcare. The Charles George VA Medical Center and clinics promote a community of integrity, respect, stewardship, and excellence by understanding and respecting the diversity of those whom we serve.
Our vision
Our vision is to be the premier provider of health care services for Veterans.
Who we serve
VA Asheville health care serves Veterans living in a 23-county area in western North Carolina. Facilities include our medical center in Asheville and at 3 outpatient clinics. We also offer long term care at our community living center (nursing home) at our medical center.