Chaplain services

Chaplain locations

Asheville VA Medical Center

1100 Tunnel Road

Asheville, NC 28805

You can contact a chaplain 5 different ways:

Call our VA chaplains at 828-298-7911, ext. 2554 Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET. They will return phone messages during regular business hours.

Ask your nurse or health care provider to schedule a chaplain consult.

Walk into the chaplain office for a visit if the chaplain’s schedule is open. Our chaplain’s office is on the second floor.

Call the emergency room and ask them to page a chaplain if it is after hours.

Dial telehealth through VA Video Connect at 828-298-7911, ext. 2519

Worship services

People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend every Sunday at 9 a.m. ET in our interfaith chapel on the medical center’s first floor.

Memorial services

Held at 3:30 p.m.ET in the canteen. (We are updating our 2020 schedule.)

If possible, please call ahead so we can expect you.

Large groups should contact VA Asheville’s Chaplain Service at 828-298-7911, ext. 2554.

Interfaith Chapel

Asheville VA Medical Center

First floor

Map of Asheville campus

Hours: 24/7 for prayer and meditation