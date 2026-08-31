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Contact us

Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Asheville Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Patient help and resources

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Asheville health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Asheville health care.

Mailing address

Charles George VA Medical Center
1100 Tunnel Road
Asheville, NC 28805

Main phone numbers

Local: 828-298-7911

To use Telecommunications Device for the Deaf (TDD) services: 711

A – F

Admissions: 12509

Amputee Clinic: or ext. 12517

Anticoagulation: 15356

Audiology: or ext. 12541

Barium Enema: 15319

Bone Density: 15319

Bronchoscopy: 14067

Canteen:1 4176

Cardiac Cath Lab: 14176

Cardiology Clinic: 15413

Chapel: 12554

Chemotherapy: 15480

Colonoscopy: 15572

Community Care: or ext. 15838

Compensation/Pension: 13960

Coumadin Clinic: 15356

Day Surgery: 15572

Decedent Affairs: 15234

Dental: or ext. 12513

Dermatology: 15356

Echo Cardiogram: 15413

Eligibility/Means Test: 12509

Endocrine: 15356

Endoscopy: 14066

ENT(Ear Nose Throat): or ext. 12541

ESA-Anemia: 15356

ETT/Injection Cardiology: 15413

Eye Clinic: 15620

Eye Glass Shop: 14456

Foot Care Clinic: 14317

 

G – M

Gastro Clinic/Liver: 15356

General Medicine: 15356

HBPC: 15703

Hematology Clinic: 15480

Holter Monitor: 15413

Hope and Recovery Center: or ext. 12519

Imaging/MRI/CT: 15319

Infectious Disease: 15356

Kinesotherapy: or ext. 12517

Laboratory: 12529

LGBTQ Support: 15707

Lodging Voucher: 12505

Melanoma Clinic: 15207

Mental Health: or ext. 12519

Minor Surgery: 15207

MOVE Clinic: 15513

MyhealtheVet(Online Patient Portal): 13511

Myocardial Perfusion: 15413

 

N – Z

Nephrology: 15356

Neurology: 15356

NIC/Skilled/Home Adult Day: 14799

Non-Invasive Vascular: 15207

Nutrition: 15356

Occupational Therapy: or ext. 12517

Optical Shop: 14456 

Oncology: 15480

Orthopedics: 15207

Pacemaker: 15413

Pain Management: 14395

Patient Advocate: 15200

Pet Scans: 15319

Pharmacy: 12558

Phys Med/OC/CT/PT/RT: or ext. 12517

Podiatry: 14317

Post 911: 15366

Pre-Op Assessment: 15565

Primary Care 1: 14422

Primary Care3: 14442

Prosthetics: 12542

Pulmonary Clinic: 15413

Retina Clinic: 15620

Rheumatology: 15356

Risk Reduction: 15356

SARRTP: 15466/15496

Service Officers: 5331

Homeless Program: 1198

Speech Therapy: or ext. 12541

Spinal Cord: or ext. 12571

Sleep Disorder Clinic: or ext. 14466

Social Work: 15335

Special Registry: 14343

Stress Test: 15413

Surgical Clinic: 15207

Tele Health: 14464

Teleretinal Imaging: 15145

Thoracic Surgery: 15207

Tobacco Free Program: 15056

Transition and Care Management: 15366

Travel Pay: 15319

Transportation: 12916

Ultra Sounds: 15319

Upper GI/Xray: 15319

Urology: 15207

VA Community Care: or ext. 15838

Veterans Readiness: 11135

Voluntary Service: 12514

Vascular: 15207

Wheel Chair Repair: 15675

Whole Health/Nutrition: 15356

Women's Clinic: 14375

Wound and Ostomy: 15207

 

 

 

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Asheville Healthcare System.

Phone: 828-298-7911, ext. 14515
Email: Coming Soon!

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 828-298-7911, ext. 14515 and ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by VA Asheville

Email: VHAASHFOIA@va.gov
Fax: 
Mail:

Asheville VA Medical Center
Release of Information (136D)
1100 Tunnel Road
Asheville, NC 28805

For questions about your request to VA Asheville

Phone: 828-298-7911, ext. 14575 or 14570

Additional FOIA request information

See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at Coming soon!

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

Last updated: 