Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Asheville Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Asheville health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Asheville health care.
Mailing address
Charles George VA Medical Center
1100 Tunnel Road
Asheville, NC 28805
Main phone numbers
Local: 828-298-7911
To use Telecommunications Device for the Deaf (TDD) services: 711
A – F
Admissions: 12509
Amputee Clinic:
Anticoagulation: 15356
Audiology:
Barium Enema: 15319
Bone Density: 15319
Bronchoscopy: 14067
Canteen:1 4176
Cardiac Cath Lab: 14176
Cardiology Clinic: 15413
Chapel: 12554
Chemotherapy: 15480
Colonoscopy: 15572
Community Care:
Compensation/Pension: 13960
Coumadin Clinic: 15356
Day Surgery: 15572
Decedent Affairs: 15234
Dental:
Dermatology: 15356
Echo Cardiogram: 15413
Eligibility/Means Test: 12509
Endocrine: 15356
Endoscopy: 14066
ENT(Ear Nose Throat):
ESA-Anemia: 15356
ETT/Injection Cardiology: 15413
Eye Clinic: 15620
Eye Glass Shop: 14456
Foot Care Clinic: 14317
G – M
Gastro Clinic/Liver: 15356
General Medicine: 15356
HBPC: 15703
Hematology Clinic: 15480
Holter Monitor: 15413
Hope and Recovery Center:
Imaging/MRI/CT: 15319
Infectious Disease: 15356
Kinesotherapy:
Laboratory: 12529
LGBTQ Support: 15707
Lodging Voucher: 12505
Melanoma Clinic: 15207
Mental Health:
Minor Surgery: 15207
MOVE Clinic: 15513
MyhealtheVet(Online Patient Portal): 13511
Myocardial Perfusion: 15413
N – Z
Nephrology: 15356
Neurology: 15356
NIC/Skilled/Home Adult Day: 14799
Non-Invasive Vascular: 15207
Nutrition: 15356
Occupational Therapy:
Optical Shop: 14456
Oncology: 15480
Orthopedics: 15207
Pacemaker: 15413
Pain Management: 14395
Patient Advocate: 15200
Pet Scans: 15319
Pharmacy: 12558
Phys Med/OC/CT/PT/RT:
Podiatry: 14317
Post 911: 15366
Pre-Op Assessment: 15565
Primary Care 1: 14422
Primary Care3: 14442
Prosthetics: 12542
Pulmonary Clinic: 15413
Retina Clinic: 15620
Rheumatology: 15356
Risk Reduction: 15356
SARRTP: 15466/15496
Service Officers: 5331
Homeless Program: 1198
Speech Therapy:
Spinal Cord:
Sleep Disorder Clinic:
Social Work: 15335
Special Registry: 14343
Stress Test: 15413
Surgical Clinic: 15207
Tele Health: 14464
Teleretinal Imaging: 15145
Thoracic Surgery: 15207
Tobacco Free Program: 15056
Transition and Care Management: 15366
Travel Pay: 15319
Transportation: 12916
Ultra Sounds: 15319
Upper GI/Xray: 15319
Urology: 15207
VA Community Care:
Veterans Readiness: 11135
Voluntary Service: 12514
Vascular: 15207
Wheel Chair Repair: 15675
Whole Health/Nutrition: 15356
Women's Clinic: 14375
Wound and Ostomy: 15207
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Asheville Healthcare System.
Phone: 828-298-7911, ext. 14515
Email: Coming Soon!
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 828-298-7911, ext. 14515 and ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by VA Asheville
Email: VHAASHFOIA@va.gov
Fax:
Mail:
Asheville VA Medical Center
Release of Information (136D)
1100 Tunnel Road
Asheville, NC 28805
For questions about your request to VA Asheville
Phone: 828-298-7911, ext. 14575 or 14570
Additional FOIA request information
See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at Coming soon!
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018