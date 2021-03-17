DAV vans: Transportation for Veterans

About DAV services

DAV van resources work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care centers for scheduled medical appointments.

These vans transport Veterans throughout North Carolina. Each month, between 1,500 and 1,700 Veterans receive DAV transportation.

Arrange a ride

If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the DAV or the Hospital Service Coordinator.

Disabled American Veterans

Building 47,

First floor

1100 Tunnel Road

Asheville, NC 28805

Map of Asheville campus

Phone: 828-298-7911

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

Hospital Service Coordinator

Room B421

1100 Tunnel Road

Asheville, North Carolina 28805

Map of Asheville campus

Phone: 828-298-7911, ext. 2914

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.