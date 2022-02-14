Eating for Whole Health
Whole Health is excited to announce the Eating for Whole Health group series.
- When
-
Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. EST
- Where
-
1100 Tunnel Rd
Asheville , NC
- Cost
- Free
Whole Health is excited to announce the Eating for Whole Health group series is starting on Thursday March 10th. Are you interested in learning ways that you can support your health and well-being with food? Have you been wanting to change your eating habits, but haven’t been sure where to start? If you answered yes to either of these questions, Eating for Whole Health may be the program for you! Topics that will be discussed in this series include: food groups, creating balanced meals, eating healthy on a budget, reading a food label, goal setting and more!
This group will be held virtually on VA Video Connect (VVC) from 1:00-2:30pm on Thursday afternoons until April 14th. To learn more about this program or to enroll in this group please call the Whole Health Office at 828-298-7911 extension 2107.